Lapeer, MI

FreightWaves Classics: Trailer Company of America combined two pioneering companies

By Scott Mall, Managing Editor of FreightWaves Classics
freightwaves.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA little more than 93 years ago (July 1, 1928), two of the largest truck trailer manufacturers in the United States merged, becoming the Trailer Company of America (TCA). The two companies that merged were the Trailmobile Company, which was headquartered in Cincinnati, and Lapeer Trailer Corporation, which was headquartered in Lapeer, Michigan (about 50 miles north of Detroit). The newly formed company was headquartered in Cincinnati. Both Trailmobile and Lapeer offered their own version of the automatic fifth wheel or trailer coupler.

www.freightwaves.com

