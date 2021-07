Now, this is living. A pool and a golf course, right in your own backyard. The Central New York home is on the market and you won't believe the price. The house in Webster, New York, near Rochester features your own private golf course with a pool to cool off after your round. It's pretty nice inside too, featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and an updated kitchen with all the bells and whistles, including a built-in knife organizer and a pull-out/drop-down spice rack.