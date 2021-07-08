Speed boat carrying 6 adults sinks in Canyon Ferry Lake

Just before 3 am 911 dispatchers received a call from a person who stated they were just involved in a boat crash on Lake Conroe. They stated at least four persons were on board. They were able to ping the location to the Walden Golf Course area. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Lake Patrol, Montgomery Fire, Conroe Fire, and North Montgomery Fire responded with boats and equipment, North Montgomery was first on scene and reported three critical patients and one person missing. Three ambulances were dispatched to April Point Marina at which point the fireboats transported the victims to them, A search was started for the fourth victim, and that person was found in the water approximately one hour later. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack met the boat with the deceased victim at the Precinct 1 Lake Office and ordered the male who appeared to be in hi9s 50’s to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The boat with twin 250 horsepower engines slammed into the bulkhead and after breaking through it went up onto the golf course. Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens have taken over the investigation.