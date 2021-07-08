COVID-19 Vaccination Induces High Seroconversion Rates in Patients With Cancer, But Novel Strategies Needed for Select Subsets

Balazs Halmos, MD, MS, discusses a study examining the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination in patients with cancer and identified important areas for future research. COVID-19 mRNA vaccines have been shown to result in high rates of seroconversion in patients with cancer, although certain patient subgroups like those with hematologic malignancies or those who received prior immunosuppressive therapies may be less responsive or have lower immunogenicity following vaccination, according to Balazs Halmos, MD, MS. As such, more research efforts need to be focused on exploring novel booster strategies or passive immunization approaches in these patients.