Keller, WA – On July 12, 2021 a thunderstorm entered the Colville Indian Reservation causing the most damage in the central portion of the reservation. According to the Spokane National Weather Service approximately 60 cloud to ground lightning strikes were reported. All five fires were caused by a lightning. Earlier today, a reconnaissance flight over the fires took place to help determine the path of the lightning and search for any new fire starts. Once this information become available we will start fighting the fires from the air.