NY won't require masks at summer school, Department of Health says
ALBANY – New York will not require the use of masks in summer school this year, though the state has not yet made a decision for the new academic year in the fall. The state Department of Health alerted the state's roughly 700 school districts of the summer decision on Wednesday, making clear school districts can follow the same masking rules that summer camps and child care facilities must follow.www.timestelegram.com
