The entire nation is gearing up for the Euro 2020 final at 8pm on Sunday, when England will take on Italy in what is sure to be a nail-biting battle for the trophy that has eluded the team since the tournament began. But while millions are frantically making last-minute bookings or organising viewing parties in anticipation, some people have found the finals falling on one of the most important days of their lives – their wedding day.It comes after an estimated 320,000 weddings were postponed since March 2020, countless changes to rules around guest numbers, face masks, social distancing, and...