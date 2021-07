In Other News: Civil rights tourism begins its comeback after shutdowns; Building collapse shows town's rich, middle-class division

ATLANTA — Tom Houck, who drove Martin Luther King Jr. and his family around Atlanta during the Civil Rights movement, is reopening his Civil Rights Tours Atlanta bus tours after shutting down during the pandemic. Relaunching the tours signals the slow return of tourism connected to the Civil Rights movement in Atlanta, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. It comes as more Americans get vaccinated against COVID-19, though vaccination rates in Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and other southern states lag behind other parts of the nation. “Even though Georgia is not at the top of the list, the vaccine played a major role in my decision to reopen,” Houck said. “I feel good about it.”