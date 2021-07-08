5 Flavourful New Twists On Burgers To Try This Summer

Burger King Malaysia churns out new menu items that bring out the child in all of us, as it debuts its new burger and chicken sandwich drenched in chocolate sauce. A combination that was highly considered at a young age, the fast-food burger chain got experimental with the limited-edition rollout of the Chocolate Melt series. The Chocolate Melt Beefacon is a burger stacked with two flame-grilled beef patties drizzled in chocolate sauce, crispy-fried onions, Beefacon (Burger King’s beef bacon), American cheese and mayo laid over a toasted sesame seed bun. On the sandwich side, the Chocolate Melt Crispy Chick’N Crisp takes two crispy chicken patties topped with chocolate sauce packed together with crispy onions, chicken bacon and American cheese on a toasted sesame seed bun.
Comments / 0