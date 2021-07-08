Cancel
WSU elder statesman Jahad Woods says Cougs are 2018 type of tight knit, focused

By Zackary Armstrong
247Sports
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIF WASHINGTON STATE fans aren't already counting the days to the return of in-person football games in Pullman and the smell of grilled brats wafting down Stadium Way, they might be after hearing graduate linebacker and captain Jahad Woods assess the state of the program. The current Cougs remind him of the 2018 club that bonded like glue following the death of Tyler Hilinski and proceeded to win a school-record 11 games.

