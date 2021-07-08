262 Pounds Of Pot Found During NSP Traffic Stop

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested one person after locating more than 260 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Dawson County. At approximately 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, a trooper performed a traffic stop on an eastbound Ford Transit Van for driving on the shoulder of I-80 near Lexington at mile marker 238. During the traffic stop, an NSP K9 detected the odor of a controlled substance coming from inside the vehicle.