Explaining the Windows Insider Program channels for Windows 11 betas

By Rich Woods
xda-developers
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft launched the Windows Insider Program on October 1st, 2014, after it had announced Windows 10 the day before. Back then, Windows 10 Insider Previews were called Windows 10 Technical Previews. We only had two rings — Fast and Slow; Release Preview was added later on, partly as a way for Windows Phone users to get the Windows 10 Mobile RTM build, with the official update rolling out months later.

