Here are the known issues in Windows 11 build 22000.65

By João Carrasqueira
xda-developers
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been over a week since the first Windows 11 build was released to Insiders, and today, we got the first update for it. Windows 11 build 22000.65 brings a few new changes, such as the taskbar now displaying on multiple monitors, but it also has some known issues. Of course, it does have a ton of fixes, such as for a stuttering animation when closing the notifications panel by clicking its icon. Still, these are things you want to know about before installing a build, just in case.

