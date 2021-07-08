EA Play 'The Future Of FPS' Showcase Talks Battlefield 2042 And The Franchise's History

Blizzard has elaborated on some of changes they’ve made to Diablo II: Resurrected based on the Technical Alpha test period. As you may recall, I was quite smitten with my exploratory period in the Tech Alpha, and basically kept swapping back between the old graphics and new options with the tap of a button repeatedly in awe. Again, what the Vicarious Visions team has put together for the first few acts that we’ve seen is already quite impressive. Blizzard has a larger outline and documentation of how they’re using the feedback and discoveries from that test period in a blog here that you can check out, but let’s hit some of the major beats.