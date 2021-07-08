Cancel
EA Play 'The Future Of FPS' Showcase Talks Battlefield 2042 And The Franchise's History

By Liana Ruppert
Game Informer Online
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBattlefield 2042 is an FPS experience set in the near future that challenges players to become something called a Non-Patriot after a refugee crisis overtakes what we know to be everyday life. The multiplayer experience is also going back to what Battlefield has done best in the past: giving players ultimate freedom with map verticality. 2042 is bringing the series back to its roots, now with weaponized tornadoes, and during the EA Play Future of FPS showcase, we got a closer look at what the FPS has in store.

