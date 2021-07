REVIEW – Headphone dongles–they’ve become our best and worst friends over the last few years. They allow our phones to be slimmer and more compact but they require us to carry another cable if we want to listen to music. And if we want to charge while we’re listening, well forget about that. Enter the Startech USB-C Audio & Charge Adapter. This device allows you to plug in a pair of headphones and your USB-C charger so you can charge and listen to your heart’s content.