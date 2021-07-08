Apex Legends Director Talks Next Character Ahead Of EA Play Showcase, 'Interesting And Unique'
EA Play Live kicked off today with “The Future of FPS” Spotlight. We got a look at some highly-anticipated Battlefield 2042 content as well as a lot of new details about Apex Legends from Chad Grenier, the game’s director. As we all know, Apex Legends has garnered overwhelming success since its release in 2019. Javy Gwaltney loved the battle royale when he reviewed it, and I continue to play it every day. With 100 million total players worldwide, it’s only natural that the game would get its own slot during the Spotlight.www.gameinformer.com
Comments / 0