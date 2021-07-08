Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Apex Legends Director Talks Next Character Ahead Of EA Play Showcase, 'Interesting And Unique'

By Jason Guisao
Game Informer Online
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEA Play Live kicked off today with “The Future of FPS” Spotlight. We got a look at some highly-anticipated Battlefield 2042 content as well as a lot of new details about Apex Legends from Chad Grenier, the game’s director. As we all know, Apex Legends has garnered overwhelming success since its release in 2019. Javy Gwaltney loved the battle royale when he reviewed it, and I continue to play it every day. With 100 million total players worldwide, it’s only natural that the game would get its own slot during the Spotlight.

www.gameinformer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apex Legends#Ea Play#Respawn Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Marketing
Related
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Ranked Arenas are coming to Apex Legends next season

Apex Legends' new 3v3 Arenas mode has already established itself as a really bloody good alternative to battle royale. But now that we've all warmed up, Respawn is ready to put us to the test by introducing a ranked queue for Arenas. Introduced earlier this season, Arenas boils Apex down...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

The rarest Octane Skins in Apex Legends

Octane is the only Legend who wasn’t on the original roster but was here for every season of Apex Legends. Over the time he has been in the game, Octane has acquired some amazing skins, though quite a few are tricky to get your hands on, and some may never come back at all. Here are the rarest Octane skins in Apex Legends.
Video GamesAndroid Central

Apex Legends Mobile: Does it support cross-play?

Apex Legends Mobile is being developed by Respawn Entertainment as a mobile spin-off for the popular battle royale. Though it will include some of the same iconic characters and the World's Edge map, it will differ from the console and PC versions of Apex Legends. Respawn first released Apex Legends...
Video Gamestheloadout.com

Warzone beats Fortnite and Apex Legends as most-played console shooter

Call of Duty: Warzone was the most-played shooter on consoles last month according to new statistics, beating Fortnite and Apex Legends. In a report from games and esports analytics website Newzoo, Call of Duty: Warzone racked up 231 million total hours played across June on consoles in the US. Fortnite was second with 190 million hours, followed by Black Ops Cold War with 122 million, Apex Legends with 97.7 million, and Destiny 2 with 68.4 million.
Video GamesComicBook

Apex Legends Reportedly Made Secret Improvement to One Character

According to Apex Legends players over on Reddit -- and a fairly compelling video that's equal parts viral -- Respawn Entertainment made some secret improvements to a character in the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Nintendo Switch game. More specifically, players on Reddit are alleging that the developers on the game, without telling fans, buffed Octane, one of the game's more middle-of-the-road characters.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Halo Co-Creator Shares Original Halo Weapon Prototypes, Including A Microwave Gun

The Halo franchise has gone through many changes throughout the years, including changing the entire studio behind the game as well. With Halo Infinite on the horizon and the 20th anniversary for Halo: Combat Evolved coming up in November, Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto just shared a few of the weapons that never made it into the game. If you're like us and enjoy seeing early prototypes and pitches for some of our favorite games, then these will suit your fancy just fine.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Apex Legends’ “Thrillseekers” Event Adds a Hot New Arenas Map Next Week

Apex Legends’ next full season won’t arrive for a few more weeks yet, but players can look forward to some new content in the meantime courtesy of the upcoming Thrillseekers event. Of course, the event will include a variety of cosmetics to unlock, but the headline feature is the new Overflow map for the game’s recently-introduced 3v3 Arenas mode. You can check out a quick trailer for the upcoming event, partly developed in Canada at Respawn Vancouver, below.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Watch Us Stream Red Dead Online's New Expansion With Leo Vader

Saddle up. Rockstar Games released its next big Red Dead Online update today, and we've called in an expert to help us explore this brave new frontier. Join the Game Informer team and former GI-video editor, current MinnMax cohort, and YouTube sensation Leo Vader as we play through Red Dead's new "Blood Money" expansion.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights Comes To PlayStation Consoles Next Week

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights is a very good Metroidvania that, after spending months in Steam Early Access, recently released for Xbox consoles, Switch, and PC. It was originally supposed to arrive on PlayStation consoles on July 6, but that version was delayed due to technical issues. Developer Live Wire seems to have worked out the kinks, announcing the game is coming to Sony platforms next week.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Skyward Sword was never my favorite Zelda game. Nintendo’s Wii-era take on its beloved franchise introduced motion controls that left me both flustered and annoyed during combat. At the same time, Skyward Sword’s dungeon and boss design remain some of the best the series has to offer. Skyward Sword HD revives this divisive game and papers over some of the original's biggest flaws. One of the most notable additions is a new button-only control scheme that allows players to experience the game without flailing their arms. Unfortunately, Skyward Sword’s overall structure remains largely the same, and its abundance of fetch quests means that this is still a game of dramatic peaks and valleys.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Is A Smash Bros. Style Cartoon Smackdown

Many of us of a certain age love to reminisce about Nickelodeon’s glory days and which Nicktoons were our favorites. These intellectual discussions sometimes devolve into fierce debates about whether Hey Arnold! was a better show than The Wild Thornberrys, or if ‘00s-era series like Danny Phantom stack up to the ‘90s classics. I’m in the camp of preaching that The Loud House is one of the best cartoons going today. After competing in kart racing last year, you can now settle those arguments in more literal fashion thanks to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, a new fighter that pits the network’s most beloved animated stars against each other in a star-studded throwdown.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Nier: Automata Steam Patch Drops This Week

In more interesting Nier news, the Steam version of Nier: Automata is finally getting the patch that it deserves and that fans have been waiting for since the game launched on PC in 2017. The update drops this week and looks to remedy a multitude of outdated visual and technical features that, unfortunately, when left unchecked for so long, led to an surge of negative reviews.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Shin Megami Tensei V Story Trailer Shows The Conflict Between Gods And Demons

Shin Megami Tensei V is among the most anticipated role-playing games scheduled for the remainder of 2021, and if the recent screenshots we shared last month didn't sate your hunger for new information, Atlus has another feast for your eyes. While we already know the basics of the story of Shin Megami Tensei V, Atlus just released a new trailer showcasing gameplay footage and the story itself.
WWEGame Informer Online

EA Play 'The Future Of FPS' Showcase Talks Battlefield 2042 And The Franchise's History

Battlefield 2042 is an FPS experience set in the near future that challenges players to become something called a Non-Patriot after a refugee crisis overtakes what we know to be everyday life. The multiplayer experience is also going back to what Battlefield has done best in the past: giving players ultimate freedom with map verticality. 2042 is bringing the series back to its roots, now with weaponized tornadoes, and during the EA Play Future of FPS showcase, we got a closer look at what the FPS has in store.
Video Gamesea.com

Shape Your Legend with UFC 4 on EA Play

EA Play members can now shape their legend in the Octagon® as EA SPORTS™ UFC® 4 is available with EA Play. What is EA Play*? It’s a great way to get more from the games you love. Members can access exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, unlock special member-only content, play early trials of select brand-new titles, and get instant access to a collection of our best-loved series and top titles. Plus, members also save on purchases of EA digital content, with a 10% member discount.

Comments / 0

Community Policy