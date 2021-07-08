The track is unfamiliar to most and the car unfamiliar to one. How do drivers prepare for SRX at Slinger Speedway?
Greg Biffle knows a guy. So does Bobby Labonte. Unfortunately it’s the same guy. Helio Castroneves isn’t sure talking to anyone about Slinger Speedway would really help. And Hailie Deegan was looking for video to understand the track. From there she’ll trust her instincts when she and the other Superstar Racing Experience drivers hit the challenging quarter-mile Saturday to race for the first time.www.wisconsinrapidstribune.com
Comments / 1