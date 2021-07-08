The track is unfamiliar to most and the car unfamiliar to one. How do drivers prepare for SRX at Slinger Speedway?

The penultimate race of the 2021 Superstar Racing Experience, or SRX, season comes Saturday as a group of legendary drivers head to historic Slinger Speedway in Slinger, Wis. This 0.25-mile asphalt oval opened in 1948 and is best known for hosting the Slinger Nationals for super late model cars, but on Saturday it will host its first SRX event. Tony Stewart can take a big step toward wrapping up the title for the inaugural season, but with the schedule winding down, other SRX contenders will be eager to make their move.