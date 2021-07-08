DoubleVerify: Mobile app video fraud exploded 50% in the last year
Mobile advertising is a hot sector, with Emarketer predicting mobile ad spending will exceed $156 billion globally by 2023. Mobile consumption worldwide has soared, partly due to people staying home during the coronavirus pandemic. Even with a growing vaccinated population and easing of lockdown rules, people are still staying indoors and streaming videos, playing games, and shopping online using mobile apps. As a result, advertisers are pouring money into mobile advertising, and fraudsters are moving in with their fake clicks and traffic to siphon away some of those ad dollars.venturebeat.com
Comments / 0