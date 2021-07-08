Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

DoubleVerify: Mobile app video fraud exploded 50% in the last year

By VB Staff
VentureBeat
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMobile advertising is a hot sector, with Emarketer predicting mobile ad spending will exceed $156 billion globally by 2023. Mobile consumption worldwide has soared, partly due to people staying home during the coronavirus pandemic. Even with a growing vaccinated population and easing of lockdown rules, people are still staying indoors and streaming videos, playing games, and shopping online using mobile apps. As a result, advertisers are pouring money into mobile advertising, and fraudsters are moving in with their fake clicks and traffic to siphon away some of those ad dollars.

venturebeat.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Mobile Advertising#Mobile Web#Digital Video#Global Insights Report#Ctv#Ssai#Venturebeat Venturebeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Internet
News Break
Mobile Apps
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
Fox News

10 apps you need to remove from your phone now

Apps used to be fun add-ons to get the most out of your phone. Today, they’re vital to our everyday communication, work and play. Sadly, it seems like every week, there’s another list of bad apps causing headaches or putting your security at risk. Phony cryptocurrency and financial apps are scammers’ latest grift. Tap or click for red flags that the app you’re about trust your money with is a sham.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

How to Tell When Apps Sneakily Access Your Camera or Microphone

As with previous Android versions, Google is making privacy one of the key areas of focus in Android 12. To that end, Google has introduced three big privacy features—a new privacy dashboard, an option to hide your precise location, and privacy indicators. In this article, we will discuss how you...
Cell Phoneskomando.com

9 apps caught stealing Facebook passwords – Delete them now

Android as an operating system is incredibly versatile. Since it is open-source software, it means that a lot of companies can develop apps for billions of users. It is a huge ecosystem that provides apps for almost anything. But just as there are millions of useful applications, some developers try...
Cell Phoneskomando.com

You need to update the Google app right now – Here’s why

Google regularly updates its mobile app to plug security flaws or improve functionality. In theory, updates shouldn’t make the app perform worse than before. But that is what has been happening. Earlier this week, the tech giant released a patch for its own Google app. Security research company Oversecure found...
InternetPosted by
Forbes

Google Issues Warning For 2 Billion Chrome Users

Google Chrome continues to dominate the web browser market with more than two billion users worldwide. The flipside is it also dominates the attention of hackers causing Google to issue its third urgent upgrade warning in a month. In an official blog post, Google revealed that a new ‘zero-day’ exploit...
Cell Phonesgamingideology.com

Google Bans Another 11 Android Play Store Apps – Wipe Them Off Your Phone NOW

Another week, another batch of Android apps banned from the Google Play Store. This latest batch of applications was hastily removed after it was discovered that the software was laced with the horrific Joker malware, which signs users into expensive subscriptions behind their backs – charging the card stored in their Play Store account.
Cell PhonesZDNet

The Android apps on your phone each have 39 security vulnerabilities on average

Over 60% of Android apps contain security vulnerabilities, with the average number of bugs per-app totaling a whopping 39 vulnerabilities. These figures are based on data presented by Atlas VPN, and data based on a report by CyRC, which analyzed the security of open-source software components of 3,335 free and paid mobile applications on the Google Play store as of Q1 2021.
Cell Phonescommercialintegrator.com

ADI Releases New Mobile Shopping App

ADI Global Distribution, a wholesale distributor of security, AV and low-voltage products, announced it has released a new mobile app to provide dealers with a fast and easy way to shop at ADI from their mobile device. Dealers can use the app to search for products, check pricing and availability, place orders and manage their ADI account on-the-go.
Cell Phonesjetsxfactor.com

Jet X Mobile App

Download the Jet X Mobile App for access to every piece of Jets X-Factor content with real-time and customizable notifications. Click the device-appropriate App Store (iOS) or Google Play (Android) logo to download Jet X Mobile:. Mobile App Troubleshooting. Normally, when an internet user signs into a website (whether it’s...
Cell PhonesHouston Chronicle

DealerAddendums.com Goes Mobile with a DA Installer App

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Dealership lots can be huge and full of hundreds of cars. Installers who install preloaded products such as window tint or GPS tracking systems will now have the ability to create, manage and print addendums from their IOS phones out on the lot or wherever they install preloads or conduct PDI’s. DA Installer app works seamlessly with DealerAddendums.com’s platform, where options, templates and pricing is set. "Sounds great, was hoping for an app like this!" Tom Campbell -Merchandise Manager, LITHIA Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat of Santa Rosa.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Creative Bloq

The best video editing apps in 2021

The best video editing apps are make it easy to edit your footage on the move, whether you're a professional film-maker, a YouTube creator, or just someone who wants to make their holiday videos look better. Video editing apps are available for Android and iOS, as well as both smartphones...
Relationship AdviceTrendHunter.com

Video-Based Messaging Apps

The 'Huddle' video messaging app is an immersive communication solution for families and friends alike that will enable them to share video content with one another for a more intimate chatting experience. The app works by letting users create groups for their family and/or friends where all the participants can...
Cell PhonesTechRadar

Best mobile app development software of 2021

The best mobile app development software makes it simple and easy to develop native, hybrid, and web apps for your business. Click the links below to go to the provider's website:. This is important because while mobile apps may have been traditionally associated with information and gaming, business apps are...
Cell PhonesTravelDailyNews.com

Most popular mobile apps for travelers

Travelers who always need updates and quick responding resources about hotels, reservations, residence, food, and entertaining activities. There are lots of useful plans and interesting ideas that can be approached and accessed from reliable and trusted resources. No one can deny the importance of Mobile Apps for travel by which they can make quick analyses and decisions to decide about some important matters. There are numerous attractive names of Mobile Apps for Travel that can be considered important for communications and to remain updated from the latest happenings. Skype, Yelp, AutoStich, HopStop, WhatsApp, are some of the best and famous names of top travel apps. Travelers should have a specific app on their phones with active internet to get useful knowledge and awareness.
Cell Phonesfinextra.com

How to Develop a Secure Mobile Banking App

The mobile universe is expanding. There were 3.6 million smartphone users five years ago; now this figure has doubled, and by 2026, it is expected to reach 7.5 million. Banks, like other industries, are actively applying mobile innovations. At the same time, banking applications collect, store, and transmit huge arrays of sensitive financial data. How can developers avoid risks when building FinTech applications for mobile banking?
TechnologyZDNet

Joker billing fraud malware found in Google Play Store

Malicious Android apps harboring the Joker malware have been discovered in the Google Play Store. On Tuesday, cybersecurity researchers from Zscaler's ThreatLabz said that a total of 11 apps were recently discovered and found to be "regularly uploaded" to the official app repository, accounting for approximately 30,000 installs between them.
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

What’s Crucial for Mobile App Development?

According to recent stats, iOS app users spent almost twice as much on the Apple App Store as Android users on the Google Play Store in the last quarter of 2020. Thus, the Apple App Store earned $19 billion, while Google Play generated $10.3 billion. Apple owners are more solvent, which means an IOS application can bring more profit to the owner. If you want to attract new customers and make the buying process more convenient, then you should consider creating a mobile app that will take your business to the next level.
Small BusinessComputer Weekly

Tips to minimise vulnerabilities in web and mobile apps

Far too many organisations run web and mobile apps that are vulnerable to targeted attacks. They may be using unpatched libraries and software components, they may access personally identifiable information (PII) unencrypted, or they may simply have been developed in a way that security was not baked into the software development pipeline.
MarketsVentureBeat

Teikametrics raises $40M to optimize ecommerce listings

Teikametrics, an ecommerce optimization platform, today announced that it raised $40 million in a series B round led by Intel Capital, GoDaddy, Centana Growth Partners, Jump Capital, Granite Point Capital, and Lydia Jett, head of ecommerce at SoftBank Vision Fund. CEO Alasdair McLean-Foreman says that the proceeds will be put toward hiring software engineers, data scientists, and ecommerce experts in addition to sales and marketing support as Teikametrics’ platform scales up.

Comments / 0

Community Policy