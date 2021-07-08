Cancel
GOP women's group dismisses Greene and Boebert as 'carnival barkers'

By Sarah Polus
The Hill
The Hill
 14 days ago
A major fundraising group for GOP women is taking aim at Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), likening them to "carnival barkers."

The Value In Electing Women (VIEW) PAC, founded in 1997 to increase the number of Republican women in Congress, is condemning the actions of both GOP lawmakers, Business Insider reported Wednesday.

"While we rightfully celebrate the number of GOP women serving in the House, I've always professed quality over quantity," VIEW PAC Executive Director Julie Conway told the outlet.

Being in Congress is not a "joke" or "reality show," she added.

"Our women have fought too hard for too long to be respected and taken seriously as legislators, policy makers and thought leaders. We cannot let this work be erased by individuals who chose to be shameless self promoters and carnival barkers," she said.

The PAC, which has raised more than $20 million for Republican female candidates since 2010, said it will not be endorsing the Greene or Boebert in the 2022 midterm elections, when both lawmakers will be seeking a second term in Congress.

It's unclear if the group endorsed either lawmaker in 2020. The Hill has reached out for comment.

"I think that they would rather draw attention to themselves, and really Marjorie Taylor Greene more than Boebert, but they're cut from the same cloth," Conway said, according to Insider.

"There is too much at stake and too many true public servants to allow the noise of the few to overshadow the work of the many," she added.

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

