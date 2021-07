The stakes get raised in our excerpt from the new captivity chiller. Gravitas Ventures releases MEANDER tomorrow, July 9 in select theaters and on VOD. Written and directed by Mathieu Turi, it stars Gaia Weiss, Peter Franzen and Romane Libert. The synopsis: “After getting a car ride from an unknown man, Lisa [Weiss] wakes up in a tube. On her arm is strapped a bracelet with a countdown. She quickly understands that every 10 minutes, fire burns an occupied section. She has no choice but to crawl into safe sections to survive. To know why she’s there and how to get out, Lisa will have to face the memories of her dead daughter…”