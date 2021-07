Danny Trejo has made over 300 film and TV appearances throughout the course of his acting career but his path to success is not a conventional one. The 77-year-old actor, who is known for his roles in “Spy Kids,” “Breaking Bad,” and “Machete,” has a criminal background and it is his past that helped launch him to fame, the New York Post noted in a report citing Trejo’s new memoir, “Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood.”