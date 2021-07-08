Who is Bella Hadid’s rumored boyfriend Marc Kalman?

Bella Hadid and her new boyfriend Marc Kalman were spotted walking hand-in-hand outside a luxury hotel in France after confirming their relationship at Cannes Film Festival. Bella Hadid, 24, and boyfriend Marc Kalman are on the move. The supermodel and her art director beau were seen arriving via boat at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France on Monday, July 12, days after Bella debuted their relationship in a social media post from Cannes Film Festival. Bella was dressed in a ruffled yellow dress and yellow heels while walking up the outdoor steps at the hotel. Marc, meanwhile, gracefully held his new woman’s hand while wearing a casual gray T-shirt, jeans and sneakers. Both stars wore sunglasses to block out the bright French sun.