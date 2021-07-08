Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Who is Bella Hadid’s rumored boyfriend Marc Kalman?

By Leah Bitsky
Page Six
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBella Hadid recently took her love public by posting a PDA-filled photo with her rumored boyfriend Marc Kalman. But little is known about this mysterious, off-the-radar beau — which is where we come in. Kalman works as an art director and has collaborated with Travis Scott and Kng Kng Records,...

pagesix.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Fai Khadra
Person
Diplo
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Virgil Abloh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#Art#Pda#Kng Kng Records#The New York Times#T Magazine#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Fashion Show
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Designers & CollectionsMarie Claire

Bella Hadid Is Breathtaking in an Anatomy-Inspired Couture Gown

Bella Hadid wore Schiaparelli couture on the Cannes red carpet Sunday. The stunning look included a gilded brass necklace in the shape of the passageways of the lungs. Hadid recently went Instagram official with new boyfriend Marc Kalman. While I'm sorely tempted to fill this entire article with breathing-related puns,...
Beauty & FashionVogue

Bella Is A Noughties Vision At Golden Hour

More than 20 years later, the world has got the Millennium bug all over again. All things #Y2K are trending with Gen-Zers, owing to the rise of platforms like Depop, a treasure trove of nostalgic Noughties fashion. Pre-loved clothing aside, the aesthetic has also seeped into the fashion mainstream to influence the catwalks.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Bella Hadid Holds Hands With BF Marc Kalman While Rocking Ruffled Dress For Cannes — Photos

Bella Hadid and her new boyfriend Marc Kalman were spotted walking hand-in-hand outside a luxury hotel in France after confirming their relationship at Cannes Film Festival. Bella Hadid, 24, and boyfriend Marc Kalman are on the move. The supermodel and her art director beau were seen arriving via boat at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France on Monday, July 12, days after Bella debuted their relationship in a social media post from Cannes Film Festival. Bella was dressed in a ruffled yellow dress and yellow heels while walking up the outdoor steps at the hotel. Marc, meanwhile, gracefully held his new woman’s hand while wearing a casual gray T-shirt, jeans and sneakers. Both stars wore sunglasses to block out the bright French sun.
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Bella Hadid Seemingly Borrowed Kendall Jenner’s Strategy for Keeping a Relationship Secret

Bella Hadid only just confirmed her relationship with Marc Kalman, but according to Page Six, the love match is actually anything but new. In fact, the supermodel and her new art director beau apparently first started seeing each other all the way back in July of 2020–which means the pair is just on one side or the other of celebrating their one year anniversary together. Hmm, did Hadid borrow a from her friend Kendall Jenner’s dating handbook?
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Bella Hadid Presents the Mullet of Buns

Welcome to day two of me trying to wrap my head around Bella Hadid's bun. The model has inadvertently become the face of this year's Cannes Film Festival — turning heads in vintage Jean Paul Gaultier and giving her mystery boyfriend his grid debut — and her latest appearance was no less headline making. At the Tre Piani screening on July 11, Hadid wore a couture Schiaparelli gown with an open neckline and a gold, branched, lung-shaped statement necklace. Her hair was just as transfixing.
ApparelIn Style

Bella Hadid and Beyoncé Both Approve of This Ridiculously Easy $0 Outfit Trick

Oftentimes, when we're checking out a celebrity's outfit, we calculate the cost in our mind. It's to be assumed that that designer bag will set us back thousands, and the smallest of cashmere crop tops will fully deplete our bank account. But then, there are those moments when we're pleasantly surprised. Everyone from top models to musical artists enjoy inexpensive pairs of sneakers and sandals, and sometimes, they'll even pull out a fashion trick that's priceless in more ways than one.
Celebritiesmycentraloregon.com

Marc Kalman apprehend Bella’s explanation aflame authoritative

Bella Hadid is affective bound with new admirer Marc Kalman afterwards authoritative things official on Instagram. The 24-year-old archetypal and art director, 33, were spotted kissing in Antibes, France on Friday, July 9, a day afterwards she aggregate a pic of them on her Instagram for the aboriginal time. The new photos from their French break appearance Bella aptitude into Marc as they lie on a boat. The archetypal rocks a vibrantly-colored long-sleeve shirt while Marc appears topless, cutting sunglasses.
CelebritiesElle

Bella Hadid Reportedly Hid Her Relationship With Marc Kalman for an Entire Year

Bella Hadid debuted her romance with art director Marc Kalman on her Instagram last Thursday, but according to Page Six, their romance isn't actually new. The outlet was told by a source that Hadid dated Kalman privately for a year before going public. And the proof can be seen in paparazzi photos, where Kalman appears with Hadid in plain sight but not romantically linked.
Beauty & FashionEssence

This Model’s Life Changed All Because Gigi Hadid Posted Her On Her Instagram Story

Isn’t it amazing when you’re in the right place at the right time?. On July 15, 23-year-old model Nanga Awasum was on her way to a modeling gig with Nike when she was spotted by a fellow model, superstar Gigi Hadid. Hadid was passing Awasum in a car and snapped a shot of her, posting it in her Instagram story with the caption, “Shoutout to my NYC inspiration of the day : this queen. Was too [drooling emoji] to get a pic of the front, but she was major.”
CelebritiesPage Six

Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila sells out

Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila has become a huge hit — selling out across the US and attracting orders from around 80 countries. The 25-year-old supermodel launched her tequila in May with a star-studded bash in Los Angeles attended by her sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner — as well as pals Hailey Baldwin, Kate Hudson and Katy Perry.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
People

Kimora Lee Simmons' Daughter Aoki, 18, Makes Runway Debut Modeling in Pyer Moss Paris Couture Show

Kimora Lee Simmons' daughter Aoki Lee Simmons is following in her mom's modeling footsteps!. Kimora and Russell Simmons' daughter, the 18-year-old Harvard student, made her runway debut at Paris Couture Week at Pyer Moss' fashion show. The event marked the first time a Black-owned brand, led by designer Kirby Jean-Raymond, showed a collection during Paris Couture Week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy