James Harden frisked by cops, Lil’ Baby detained during eventful Paris Fashion Week

By Brian Lewis
New York Post
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world-famous Beard was stopped by French police and searched. The Nets star was let go and never taken into custody. However, three others – including rapper and Harden friend Lil Baby – were arrested for transporting narcotics, according to French reports. Harden – who has been hanging around Paris...

