Clinton County District Court Activity
• One count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor, against Jacob A. Shearon, 26, 647 Sixth Ave. South, was dismissed. District Court Judge Patrick McElyea June 24 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies on June 24 filed a motion to dismiss. Shearon obtained a valid license and agreed to pay the costs of the action, Kies states in the motion. Shearon was accused March 13 by the Clinton Police Department.www.clintonherald.com
