Blue Earth County, MN

3 charged in rural Blue Earth County burglaries, including catalytic converter thefts

By Southern Minnesota News
Southern Minnesota News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree men have been charged in connection to burglaries in rural Blue Earth County, which included multiple catalytic converter thefts. David Roger Voracek, of Kenyon, and Darren Lawrence Voracek, of Faribault, both 51, and Joshua Scott Almendinger, 39, of Cottage Grove, were charged in Blue Earth County Court last week. Each man faces felony counts of aiding and abetting burglary, theft, stolen property, and possession of burglary and theft tools.

