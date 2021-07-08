Making people laugh on a regular basis isn’t an easy thing to do, but Julia Davis manages to do it with ease. Throughout her career, she has become very well known in the British comedy scene, and she’s also earned respect all over the world. Although lots of work tends to be on the dark side, she is also known for being silly. She is best known for her roles in films such as Love Actually and Four Lions. Although Julia has yet to make an on-screen appearance in 2021, her fans will be happy to know that she has a handful of projects in the works that are sure to keep them entertained. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Julia Davis.