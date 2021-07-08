Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Cal Athletes Will Compete Amid Silence at Tokyo Olympics

By Jake Curtis
Posted by 
CalSportsReport
CalSportsReport
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cAOoX_0arCMK9I00

If former Cal star Alex Morgan scores a game-winning goal for the United States in the Olympic soccer competition, there will be no spectator noise.

If Cal alum Collin Morikawa sinks a 40-foot putt on the 72nd hole to capture the golf gold medal, no fans will be there to see it.

If onetime Golden Bears standout Ryan Murphy heads toward the finish line of a tight 200-meter backstroke final, there will be no fans present to cheer him on.

More than 40 current and former Cal athletes will compete at what will be an eerie 2021 Olympics, because Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa told the Japanese news agency Kyodo on Thursday that fans have been banned from the Tokyo Olympics following the establishment of a state of emergency, according to an Associated Press report.

The ban was announced by the International Olympic Committee and Japanese organizers, and, as a result, these Olympic Games, which start in two weeks, have been reduced to a made-for-TV event.

Several months ago spectators from outside Japan were banned from attending the Games, but Thursday’s announcement means that no fans will be allowed to attend events at any indoor or outdoor Olympic venues.

The state of emergency is scheduled to begin Monday and last through Aug. 22. The Olympics are scheduled to open on July 23, with a few competitions beginning a few days before that, and run through Aug. 8. All events will be held during the state of emergency.

Two weeks ago, organizers and the IOC allowed venues to be filled to 50% of capacity, with no crowd exceeding 10,000 spectators. The state of emergency dashed that plan.

No fans will be allowed to attend the opening ceremony, which is traditionally the most watched event during the Olympics. The course for the Olympic torch relay has been modified.

An increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Tokyo is the reason for the state of emergency. There were 920 new cases reported on Wednesday, which was the highest total since 1,010 were reported on May 13. Tokyo reported 896 new cases on Thursday, the 19th consecutive day that the number of cases exceeded the number of seven days earlier. Only 15% of Japanese are fully vaccinated.

About 11,000 Olympians as well as thousands of officials, judges, administrators, sponsors, broadcasters, and media are coming to Japan for the Olympics.

.

Photo of empty Tokyo venue by Jerry Lai, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

Comments / 0

CalSportsReport

CalSportsReport

San Francisco, CA
101
Followers
387
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

CalSportsReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Cal athletics

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympic Soccer#Cal Athletes#Japanese#Kyodo#Associated Press#Ioc#Usa Today Sports#Cal Sports Report#Twitter#Si
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
USA Today
Country
Japan
News Break
Facebook
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Alex Morgan Has A Message For Sha’Carri Richardson

United States women’s national team star Alex Morgan is among those to react to the controversial suspension for U.S. sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson. Richardson, the winner of the 100m dash at the U.S. Olympic Trials, has received a 30-day suspension for testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana. The...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
WWD

A Look Back at Simone Biles’ Fashion Deals

Simone Biles has proven over the last five years that her star power extends far beyond the gymnastics floor. The Olympic gymnast has been a prominent figure in the sports world since her Olympics debut in 2016 at the Rio de Janeiro Games and has since gone on to work with several major fashion brands and companies.
SoccerPosted by
Indy100

Trolls pile onto Megan Rapinoe after shock USA loss in Olympics

After waiting five years to regain victory after losing to Sweden at the 2016 Olympics, the U.S. women’s soccer team faced a nearly identical fate in 2021, with Sweden once again defeating the team in a 3-0 match in Tokyo. While it’s a sad day for U.S. football fans (we, of course, mean “soccer,” but since this is an English publication, we must use the UK term that is “football” throughout), Megan Rapine’s critics are relishing in the team’s defeat, seeing it as her personal failure.
MLBPosted by
Sports Illustrated

7' 5" Chinese 14-Year-Old Zhang Ziyu Is Unstoppable on the Basketball Court

If you thought Giannis Antetokounmpo was a dominant force on the basketball court, wait until you see Zhang Ziyu. Zhang is a 14-year-old girl from China who went viral on the Chinese social media site Weibo on Thursday, thanks to footage of her towering over her opponents while leading her team to a championship in the U15 National Basketball League. Just how tall is she? According to China’s Global Times, she measures 2.26 meters, or 7 feet, 4.9 inches.
Combat SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Team USA wrestling chiropractor is ordered to go to diversity training after she posted a meme on social media comparing the Tokyo Olympics COVID-19 protocols to Nazi Germany

The chiropractor for the American women's wrestling team has been ordered to undergo diversity training after she posted a meme on social media that compared the Tokyo Olympics COVID-19 protocols to Nazi Germany. Rosie Gallegos-Main, who lives in Idaho, apologized on Wednesday over the post she made last week on...
SoccerPosted by
The Week

Megan Rapinoe addresses the U.S. women's soccer team's resounding Olympic loss to Sweden

The United States women's soccer team was just trounced by Sweden at the Olympics — and forward Megan Rapinoe is acknowledging, "We got our asses kicked." Sweden scored a stunning 3-0 victory over the United States in women's soccer at the Olympics on Wednesday, The Associated Press reports. It was an upset after the U.S. had been the favorites to win gold, the AP notes, while Sweden was ranked No. 5. The loss came after Sweden previously defeated the U.S. in the quarterfinals at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016.
SoccerNBC Sports

USWNT hammered by Sweden in Olympics opener

Sweden hammered the USWNT 3-0 in their Tokyo 2020 Olympics opener, as Team USA saw their 44-game unbeaten run ended in dramatic fashion. Stina Blackstenius scored in each half and Linda Hurtig added another as the USWNT hit the woodwork twice but were second-best throughout as Sweden deservedly won the Group G opener.
SoccerPopculture

2021 Tokyo Olympics: Megan Rapinoe Sounds off After USWNT Loss to Sweden

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics have started and the United States women's national team is in trouble. On Wednesday, the soccer team lost to Sweden 3-0 in their opening match, snapping their 44-match unbeaten record according to ESPN. Megan Rapinoe spoke on the loss and was honest about the USWNT's performance.
TennisThe Independent

Naomi Osaka’s opening Olympic tennis match removed from Saturday schedule

Naomi Osaka’s first-round match at the Olympic tennis tournament was removed from the schedule for Saturday less than 24 hours before it was due to be played. The four-time grand slam champion is making a return to action after taking an eight-week break for mental health reasons, withdrawing from the French Open and missing Wimbledon altogether.
SportsPosted by
E! News

German Gymnasts Debut Olympic Unitards After Taking a Stand Against Sexualization in the Sport

Watch: Padma Lakshmi Supports USA Gymnastics Team at "Glamour" Awards. Team Germany's gymnastics team is proudly representing their country in full-length unitards. The professional athletes practiced in the new uniforms on Thursday, July 22, with Elisabeth Seitz, Kim Bui, Pauline Schaefer and Sarah Voss giving the public the first look at their fuschia and black unitards for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
SoccerCBS Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Sweden crush USWNT to end 44-match unbeaten streak as Summer Games kick off

The United States women's national team fell 3-0 to Sweden in their opening group stage match. It was a dominant performance from Sweden who out played the USWNT across the pitch. As Megan Rapinoe put, "We got bopped." Stina Blackstenius scored twice and Lina Hurtig added a third for Sweden. The USWNT offered little in response, with Christen Press's 71st minute miss comprising their best chance. The blowout was the first 3-0 loss handed to the team since their 2017 loss to France during the SheBelieves Cup.

Comments / 0

Community Policy