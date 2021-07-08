Angel Olsen Is Taking Us Back to the ’80s with Her Covers EP “Aisles”
Laura Branigan’s 1982 rendition of Umberto Tozzi and Giancarlo Bigazzi’s “Gloria” was an exciting romp about a woman that was too speedy for her own good. Synths ring out like overjoyed trumpets as Branigan paints an image of the curious Gloria running after a man, either under the influence of her own delusions or swept up in a romantic fantasy. Its immensity is what makes it a great bar song, running song, hell, even an NHL hockey team’s anthem. Today, Angel Olsen has released her own rendition, and it’s none of those things.floodmagazine.com
