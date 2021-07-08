Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

What you need to know about the highly contagious delta variant

By Lindsey Bever and Joel Achenbach
Houston Chronicle
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe highly transmissible coronavirus variant called delta is present in all 50 states and is already dominant in many parts of the United States. Modeling shows the new variant now accounts for 51.7% of all infections in this country, five times the prevalence four weeks earlier, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The latest estimates show delta has overtaken alpha, the variant first identified in the United Kingdom which quickly spread throughout the world, including the United States.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Missouri State
State
Connecticut State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Topol
Person
Paul Offit
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Delta#Population Health#Preventive Medicine#Public Health England#Covid#Phe#The Johnson Johnson#The Washington Post#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Flu
News Break
Public Health
Country
India
Country
Scotland
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Chilling Warning

Coronavirus cases are rising along with deaths and hospitalizations, as the pandemic ruins not just summer, but threatens to never end. Meanwhile, even some vaccinated people are contracting it, with the Delta variant proving more transmissible. What can you do to stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNBC's Closing Bell yesterday with a warning. Read on for eight life-saving pieces of advice straight from him—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Health Serviceshealthnewshub.org

You’ve Had COVID, But No Vaccine: Are You Protected From Delta Variant?

When people insist they don’t need a vaccination because they’ve already had COVID-19, they’re actually declaring natural immunity is stronger than vaccine-induced immunity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, medical experts and researchers disagree. The CDC says people infected with COVID-19 have some short-term natural protection, but it’s uncertain...
Public Healthdeseret.com

The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?

The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

One state has had 5,000 infections, 80 deaths of vaccinated people

Breakthrough COVID-19 infections in Massachusetts have led to 80 deaths and account for more than 5,000 reported cases. The number of breakthrough cases increased by 716 in one week. As of July 12, 5,492 breakthrough infections were recorded across the country. Breakthrough COVID-19 infections in Massachusetts have led to 80...
HealthPosted by
NBC News

If you got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, do you need another dose?

With reports of a thousand new Covid-19 cases every hour, there's growing anxiety about how well protected some vaccinated Americans are against the highly contagious delta variant. A new lab study posted online Tuesday has raised some concerns that the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine isn't as robust in fighting...
Pharmaceuticalssouthfloridareporter.com

Unvaccinated People At Highest Risk Of Being Infected By Delta Variant (Video)

“Delta-plus just means that there’s been an additional mutation in the delta variant,” says Dr. Gregory Poland, an infectious diseases physician and researcher at Mayo Clinic. “We have not really seen that take off yet. And that’s probably because it’s being outcompeted by the delta variant. If you look at the original virus and you say there was a certain amount of infectivity associated with that, the U.K., or alpha variant, was about 50% more infectious than the original virus. The delta virus is 50% to 60% more infectious than the alpha variant.”
Public HealthConnecticut Post

Should fully immunized people wear masks indoors? An infectious disease physician weighs in

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) With the highly infectious delta coronavirus variant spreading at an alarming rate, the World Health Organization in late June 2021 urged people to again wear masks indoors – even those who are fully vaccinated. And on July 15, Los Angeles County, California, announced that it would again require masking up in public indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status. This was followed by a recommendation – though not a mandate – from seven Bay Area counties for all to again don masks in public indoor settings.
Industryredcrossdrugstore.com

Pfizer Vaccine Offers 88% Protection Against Delta Variant, But 2 Doses Needed

Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine provides surprisingly robust protection against the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 -- but only if you've gotten both doses. Fresh data out of England shows that two doses of the messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine is 88% effective in protecting people against the Delta variant, compared with about 94% effectiveness against the original strain of COVID.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

TV host who is fully vaccinated reveals she caught Delta variant: It ‘is relentless and highly contagious’

A former E! News presenter has announced that she tested positive for Covid-19 despite receiving a full round of vaccines.Catt Sadler, 46, took to her Instagram account to let her followers know that despite being fully vaccinated, she had contracted coronavirus, suspected to be the Delta variant.“I’m fully vaccinated and I have Covid,” she wrote in the caption of the selfie she posted from her sick bed.Ms Sadler continued, outlining her rationale for letting everyone know about her health status “I’m telling you this so that you understand that the pandemic is very much NOT over.”On July 13, 3,...
Toledo, OHutoledo.edu

NIH Funds UToledo Researcher’s New Model to Study COVID-19, Hypertension

High blood pressure is one of the key risk factors for developing severe illness from COVID-19, but understanding that connection has proven difficult beyond simple, observational studies. Researchers at The University of Toledo hope to change that. Using CRISPR gene-editing technology, Dr. Bina Joe and her team from the College...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy