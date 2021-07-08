Cancel
Bakersfield, CA

Prominent Bakersfield attorney Timothy Lemmuchi passes away

By Mike Hart, 23ABC
Prominent local attorney Timothy Lemmuchi has passed away. 23ABC contacted his law offices who say the family confirmed his death on Wednesday.

The 84-yr old Lemucchi was apparently on a bike ride with a friend at the time he passed away.

The Stanford graduate handled hundreds of cases for more than 50 years, including several high-profile cases. He was also a world traveler and triathlon competitor.

No other details are available at this time.

