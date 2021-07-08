Cancel
Maywood, IL

Loyola Medicine Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement for All Employees

By Loyola Medicine
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — MAYWOOD, IL – Loyola Medicine and Trinity Health today announced the national health system will require all colleagues, doctors, contractors and those conducting business in its health care facilities be vaccinated against COVID-19, effective immediately. The requirement applies to Trinity Health’s more than 117,000 employees in 22 states nationwide in an effort to stop the spread of the virus and keep all patients, colleagues and the broader communities safe. This includes 9,523 employees including employed physicians, plus 500 affiliated community physicians.

