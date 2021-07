Some cancer death rates, however, stay stagnant. Cancer deaths are continuing to overall decline in men and women for all racial and ethnic groups in the U.S., according to the latest Annual Report to the Nation on the Status of Cancer. During 2001 and 2018, there was a massive decline in lung cancer and melanoma deaths with a substantial increase in survival for metastatic melanoma. For several other types of cancers, including: prostate, colorectal and female breast cancers, previous declining trends in death rates slowed or disappeared. The Journal of the National Cancer Institute (JNCI) finds that cancer incidence rates keep increasing among females, teens, young adults and children. The trend covers the period prior to the pandemic.