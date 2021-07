As you age, your driving abilities are bound to shift. Perhaps your vision isn't what it once was or your stiff muscles make it difficult to feel fully comfortable behind the wheel. But while a slight change in your driving is normal as you get older, there are a couple of changes that could be red flags that something more serious is going on. A recent study out of the University of Toronto found that there are two things that people tend to do while driving that can be early indicators of Alzheimer's. To see what you should be looking out for next time you go for a drive, read on.