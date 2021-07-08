Minnesota to receive $50 million from settlement of lawsuit against opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma

Drug money. KSTP’s Tommy Wiita reports: “Thursday morning, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced a resolution of the state’s lawsuit against the Sackler family and the company the family controlled, Purdue Pharma, the manufacturer of the opioid drug Oxycontin. … The resolution of Minnesota’s lawsuit against Purdue and the Sacklers, along with those of other states and localities, will make public tens of millions of documents related to Purdue’s role in the deadly opioid crisis. … In addition, it requires the Sacklers to pay $4.325 billion over nine years for prevention, treatment and recovery efforts in communities across the country, in one of the largest amounts that individuals have paid to resolve a law enforcement action in U.S. history. … According to a release, Minnesota’s share of those payments is expected to exceed $50 million over nine years. The spending will be overseen by the state’s Opioid Epidemic Response Advisory Council.”