Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

The Latest: Mektic, Pavic reach Wimbledon doubles final

Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mRsPT_0arCJ8bc00

WIMBLEDON, England — (AP) — The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

Top-seeded Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic reached their 10th doubles final of the season by beating Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury at Wimbledon.

The Croatian duo won 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5) to set up a final against former U.S. Open runners-up Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina.

Mektic and Pavic have won seven titles on tour this season but are looking for their first at a Grand Slam. They had to come from two sets down to beat Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo in the quarterfinals.

Granollers and Zeballos beat Simone Bolelli of Italy and Maximo Gonzalez of Argentina 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (3) in the other semifinal.

Granollers and Zeballos beat Mektic and Pavic in the Madrid Open final in May.

___

5:25 p.m.

Eighth-seeded Karolina Pliskova reached her second Grand Slam final after rallying to beat No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in three sets at Wimbledon.

In a matchup of two big servers playing in their first Wimbledon semifinal, Pliskova won 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Sabalenka saved all eight break points she faced in the first set — including four at 5-5 — and then converted her first when Pliskova double-faulted on set point.

But Pliskova finally broke for a 3-2 lead in the second set and again in the opening game of the third to take control.

She will face top-ranked Ash Barty in the final on Saturday.

Pliskova had not dropped a set in the tournament going into the match. She was the U.S. Open runner-up in 2016.

___

4:55 p.m.

The Wimbledon semifinal between second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka and No. 8 Karolina Pliskova is going to a third set.

Sabalenka won the first set 7-5 and Pliskova took the second 6-4 on Centre Court.

The winner will play top-ranked Ash Barty on Saturday.

___

3:05 p.m.

Top-ranked Ash Barty has reached her first Wimbledon final by beating Angelique Kerber 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Kerber served for the second set at 5-3 but was broken at love on Centre Court.

Barty then took a 6-0 lead in the tiebreaker and converted her fourth match point when Kerber netted a backhand.

Kerber won Wimbledon in 2018 and was runner-up in 2016.

Aryna Sabalenka was playing Karolina Pliskova in the second semifinal.

___

1 p.m.

Angelique Kerber will try to reach her third Wimbledon final when she takes on top-ranked Ash Barty on Centre Court.

Kerber won Wimbledon in 2018 and was runner-up in 2016.

Barty is trying to reach the final at the All England Club for the first time.

The other semifinal pits No. 2-seeded Aryna Sabalenka against No. 8 Karolina Pliskova. Sabalenka is playing in her first Grand Slam semifinal, while Pliskova was the U.S. Open runner-up in 2016.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
39K+
Followers
54K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelique Kerber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madrid Open#Ap#Croatian#Centre Court#The All England Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
Country
Spain
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Wimbledon 2021 LIVE: Latest results and reaction as Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova reach final

It might have been difficult for Ash Barty to imagine that a trip to her first Wimbledon final was just around the corner when she stopped playing at last month’s French Open with a hip injury.Or even when she was two points from being pushed to a third set by Angelique Kerber in their semifinal at the All England Club.Barty does not let obstacles trouble her for too long. She figures out a way. That’s why she’s ranked No. 1 and now stands one win from a second Grand Slam title after beating 2018 champion Kerber 6-3, 7-6 (3)...
TennistheScore

Olympic tennis draw: Osaka, Djokovic learn opening-round opponents

TOKYO (AP) — Naomi Osaka’s first match in nearly two months will come against 52nd-ranked Zheng Saisai of China in the opening round of the Olympic tennis tournament. The second-seeded Osaka, who represents host Japan and is one of the top names at the Games, is returning to competition after she withdrew from the French Open following the first round to take a mental health break.
TennisThe Independent

Naomi Osaka’s opening Olympic tennis match removed from Saturday schedule

Naomi Osaka’s first-round match at the Olympic tennis tournament was removed from the schedule for Saturday less than 24 hours before it was due to be played. The four-time grand slam champion is making a return to action after taking an eight-week break for mental health reasons, withdrawing from the French Open and missing Wimbledon altogether.
Tennissemoball.com

Osaka makes her return against Zheng at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) -- Naomi Osaka's first match in nearly two months will come against 52nd-ranked Zheng Saisai of China in the opening round of the Olympic tennis tournament. The second-seeded Osaka, who represents host Japan and is one of the top names at the Games, is returning to competition after she withdrew from the French Open following the first round to take a mental health break.
Tenniswsau.com

Tennis-Berrettini defeats Hurkacz to reach Wimbledon final

LONDON (Reuters) – Seventh seed Matteo Berrettini became the first Italian to reach the Wimbledon final on Friday when he defeated Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 6-3 6-0 6-7(3) 6-4. The 25-year-old took two hours and 36 minutes to get past the 14th seeded Hurkacz on Centre Court to set up a Sunday final against either world number one Novak Djokovic or 10th seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada.
TennisTitusville Herald

WTA Gdynia Results

GDYNIA, POLAND (AP) _ Results Thursday from Gdynia at Arka Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):. Ekaterine Gorgodze, Georgia, def. Varvara Lepchenko, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-2. Kateryna Kozlova, Ukraine, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich (6), Belarus, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3. Nuria Parrizas-Diaz (9), Spain, def. Amina Anshba, Russia, 6-4, 6-2. Katarzyna Kawa, Poland,...
Tennis104.1 WIKY

ATP roundup: No. 2 Roberto Bautista Agut upset in Switzerland

Arthur Rinderknech upset second-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 6-2, 6-4 at the Swiss Open Gstaad on Wednesday. The Frenchman advanced to the quarterfinals in one hour, 34 minutes on the strength of eight aces and a first-serve winning percentage of 79 percent. In defeating Bautista Agut, ranked No. 16 in the world, Rinderknech posted his second career win over a top 20 player.
Tennisnorthwestgeorgianews.com

ATP roundup: No. 1 Denis Shapovalov knocked out in Switzerland

In his ATP Tour debut, Vit Kopriva of the Czech Republic rallied to upset Canadian top seed Denis Shapovalov 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 Thursday in the Round of 16 of the Swiss Open Gstaad. Shapovalov smashed 11 aces compared to Kopriva's three, but also committed 10 double faults. Kopriva also won...
TennisESPN

Naomi Osaka gets No. 52 Saisai Zheng, Novak Djokovic gets No. 139 Hugo Dellien in Olympic tennis tournament draw

TOKYO -- Naomi Osaka's first match in nearly two months will come against 52nd-ranked Saisai Zheng of China in the opening round of the Olympic tennis tournament. The second-seeded Osaka, who represents host Japan and is one of the top names at the Games, is returning to competition after she withdrew from the French Open following the first round to take a mental health break.
SportsYardbarker

Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek in same quarter of exciting Olympics draw

Naomi Osaka has been drawn in the same quarter of the draw as Iga Swiatek in the women’s singles Olympics competition in Tokyo. Osaka has not played since withdrawing from the French Open amid a battle over her media obligations in early June. She subsequently pulled out of Wimbledon with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy