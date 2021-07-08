Tour de France leader Pogacar warns he could attack again in the Pyrenees

Tadej Pogacar took the stage victory in yellow for a second day running at the Tour de France to underline his dominance in this year’s race.Stage 18 to Luz Ardiden, the final mountain stage of the Tour, again ended with Pogacar winning from Jonas Vingegaard and Richard Carapaz, the same as stage 17, in a replication of their overall positions in the race.With an advantage of five minutes and 45 seconds from Vingegaard and only one flat stage and a time trial to negotiate before Paris, Pogacar - still only 22 - looks all-but certain to defend his overall title. Read More Team Bahrain Victorious reveals French police searched hotel and busTour de France 2021: Tadej Pogacar wins stage 17 to extend overall leadMark Cavendish: The second coming of a once-in-a-generation talent