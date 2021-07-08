Cancel
Business

Microsoft Rewarding Employees With $1,500 Pandemic Bonus

By Alessandro Barbosa
Gamespot
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft is rewarding a large percentage of its global employees with a $1,500 bonus, considering the challenging times everyone has faced since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The one-time bonus was detailed in an internal memo that has been seen by The Verge, with the reward being announced to employees today.

