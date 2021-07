When the New York Mets end a defensive inning and run off the field, one by one, the same face greets them in front of the dugout every time. He stands there after good and bad innings, when his team is winning or losing, regardless of whether he’s playing well or poorly. He waits on the dirt in front of the dugout for every last teammate to come off the diamond. He might dap them up, pat them on the back or give them a word of encouragement. It depends on the situation and the player he’s embracing at the time.