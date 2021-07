Support for Scott Morrison and the government have slumped in Newspoll, in a major backlash against the botched vaccine rollout. Labor has surged to a two-party lead of 53-47%, compared with 51-49% in the previous poll in late June. The Australian reports the latest result is the worse for the Coalition this term, and if replicated at an election would deliver the government a clear loss. Satisfaction with Morrison’s handling of the pandemic – which now sees lockdowns in the nation’s two largest states – plunged nine points in the last three weeks to 52%. As the brought-forward Pfizer supplies start...