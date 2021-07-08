Ubisoft's Massive Entertainment Gets A New Managing Director

It seems to be quite a time of change for one of the biggest and most prolific game publishers, Ubisoft. Earlier in the year came reports that the company would be focusing more on free-to-play titles with some scaling back on the amount of AAA ‘premium’ paid titles. We’re starting to see some of that strategy already, such as the announcement of the recent F2P shooter, Tom Clancy’s XDefiant. But the company wants you to know that the majority of their investments are still with the big premium titles.