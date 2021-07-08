Ubisoft's Massive Entertainment Gets A New Managing Director
Ubisoft's Massive Entertainment, the studio behind The Division and the upcoming Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, will receive a new managing director in Thomas Andrén. Andrén will begin his new role effective October 2021. He replaces Ubisoft veteran David Polfeldt, who stepped down July 1 to take a sabbatical and plans to return to Ubisoft in six months in a new role. Polfeldt had worked at the studio for 17 years, and worked as managing director for 12.www.gamespot.com
