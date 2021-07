The S&P 500 initially tried to rally during the trading session on Wednesday but failed to continue going higher or, for that matter, even simply hang on to the gains in general. That being said, the market is still bullish overall, so I think at this point looking at the market through the prism of an uptrend is the best thing you can do. That does not mean that we cannot pull back, and I think it would be welcomed by a lot of traders. The 4300 level underneath would be a support level, although it is a minor one at that.