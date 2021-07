On July 31, Chicago returns to Artpark for a special Saturday in the park performance, their first since a spectacular sold-out show in 2013. A lot has changed for Chicago since 2013. In 2014, The Grammy Foundation inducted their debut album, “Chicago Transit Authority” into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Two years later, the group became Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees. In 2017, three of the group’s principal songwriters, former member Peter Cetera and current members Robert Lamm and James Pankow were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and in 2020 the entire group received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.