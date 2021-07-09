Cancel
Marvel Likely Isn't Doing Big Multi-Movie Deals Anymore

By Jenny Zheng
Gamespot
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed in a new Hollywood Reporter interview that it's unlikely for Samuel L. Jackson-esque nine-movie deals--contracts for multiple pictures signed all at once--to happen in the future. "That got a lot of attention way back when, with I think Scarlett, and [Chris] Hemsworth and Evans...

