Orange man killed in Athol collision identified
ATHOL — The Orange man killed in a head-on collision in Athol on Monday night has been identified as 59-year-old Michael W. Noonan. According to a press release from Laurie Loisel, director of communication and outreach with the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, Noonan was killed shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Monday after he lost control of the vehicle he was driving while negotiating a curve near 49 South Main St., colliding head-on with a vehicle in the opposite lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene.www.atholdailynews.com
