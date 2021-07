WhatsApp has finally added multi-device support, one of its longest-rumoured and most-requested features.The change will mean that people can use WhatsApp on their phone at the same time as four other non-phone devices, such as tablets or computers, all at the same time.It required the company to “rethink WhatsApp’s architecture and design new systems”, it said, to ensure that the app kept the privacy and security features that have become central to its marketing.The changes to the underlying architecture might also help explain why the update has taken so long to arrive, giving it features that have been present on...