The queen of England has given Jamaica’s prime minister, Andrew Holness, one more post-nominal title. Effective May 26 the country’s leader was appointed a member of the UK Privy Council and should now be addressed as “The Most Honourable Andrew Holness ON, PC, MP Prime Minister of Jamaica.” Holness is expected to attend a meeting of the council at the “first convenient opportunity” to take his oath. Other Jamaicans to be given such honor include former Prime Ministers Sir Alexander Bustamante (1964), Hugh Shearer (1969), Edward Seaga (1981), and PJ Patterson (1992). Former chief justice Edward Zacca was also given the distinction in September 1992.