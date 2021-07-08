Kane Brown signs on as a presenter for ABC’s 2021 ESPY Awards

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-ABC News’ “20/20” and “Truth and Lies” producers recently announced an all-new television series: “Superstar.” The one-hour summer series debuts at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, and delves into the backgrounds and careers of Whitney Houston, Kobe Bryant, Robin Williams, and countless American icons who have shaped the culture of our nation. During the premiere, viewers will learn about the life and impact of Houston and gain access to never-before-seen private videos of the music legend. In addition, interviews with family and friends will reveal “the meteoric highs and devastating costs of fame,” ABC said.