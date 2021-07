With the clearing out of the haze from the Canadian wildfires, we are going to be seeing a spike in highs over the next several days. In combination with high humidity anticipated the majority of the next week as well, heat index totals could end up in the mid 90s or even just under 100 degrees. Friday and early Saturday will feature such conditions. Once a line of storms clear out Saturday morning, humidity will decline the rest of the day and stay relatively comfortable for Sunday. We are then back to the high humidity by the middle of next week, with Tuesday being the biggest of days for high heat index.