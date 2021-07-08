Celebrate Lightning Stanley Cup victory with boat parade Monday

The Tampa Bay Lightning are back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions after the team defeated the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 on Wednesday night. To celebrate the victory, the City of Tampa will host a boat parade on Monday.

The parade will start at 11 a.m. along the Riverwalk. They will dock at 12 or 1 p.m. at Rick's on the River.

They will then get on a trolley and head to Julian B. Lane where there will be what the mayor calls a huge community celebration. The players will take the stage sometime after 2 p.m., but the park will open at 9 a.m.

The parade is on Monday instead of the weekend because a son in the Vinik family is getting married this weekend, and Mayor Castor says they couldn't have the parade without Lightning owner Jeff Vinik and his family.

Boaters can be in the water during the parade, however, they cannot participate in the parade. Boaters are required to stay 50 feet from the official vessels in the parade.

City of Tampa officials, including Assistant Chief of Police Ruben Delgado and Tampa Fire Rescue Chief Barbara Tripp, discussed public safety on Friday ahead of the parade. Watch their comments below.

Public safety ahead of Stanley Cup victory boat parade