Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

Celebrate Lightning Stanley Cup victory with boat parade Monday

By Emily McCain
Posted by 
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WUwel_0arCG9JI00

The Tampa Bay Lightning are back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions after the team defeated the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 on Wednesday night. To celebrate the victory, the City of Tampa will host a boat parade on Monday.

The parade will start at 11 a.m. along the Riverwalk. They will dock at 12 or 1 p.m. at Rick's on the River.

They will then get on a trolley and head to Julian B. Lane where there will be what the mayor calls a huge community celebration. The players will take the stage sometime after 2 p.m., but the park will open at 9 a.m.

The parade is on Monday instead of the weekend because a son in the Vinik family is getting married this weekend, and Mayor Castor says they couldn't have the parade without Lightning owner Jeff Vinik and his family.

VICTORY CELEBRATION PHOTOS: BUCS' CELEBRATE SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONSHIP WITH BOAT PARADE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XWcv3_0arCG9JI00

Boaters can be in the water during the parade, however, they cannot participate in the parade. Boaters are required to stay 50 feet from the official vessels in the parade.

City of Tampa officials, including Assistant Chief of Police Ruben Delgado and Tampa Fire Rescue Chief Barbara Tripp, discussed public safety on Friday ahead of the parade. Watch their comments below.

Public safety ahead of Stanley Cup victory boat parade

Comments / 0

ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
969K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Vinik
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trolley#Stanley Cup Champions#The Montreal Canadiens#Bucs#Tampa Fire Rescue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy