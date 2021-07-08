Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

7 Resources for Women-Owned Small Businesses

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MNk96_0arCG4tf00

Women-owned businesses have been experiencing a growth spurt in recent years. Between 2014 and 2019, the number of women-owned businesses grew by 21% , while all businesses increased just 9%. Total employment by women-owned businesses rose 8%, while the increase was 1.8% for all businesses.

2021 Small Business Spotlight: Check Out Our Small Business Stories, Plus the Nominated Businesses Near You
See: 3 Money Moves Every Woman Must Make, According to Rachel Cruze

Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to much of that growth. And as the economy recovers, women business owners are in need of support more than ever, whether it’s funding, mentorship or education .

“As a female small business owner, I have found that the most challenging part of finding support is determining ‘noise’ versus an organization offering genuine help and value to females in business,” said Jaclyn Strauss, a certified public accountant and founder of My Macro Memoir .

Feel the same way? We rounded up a few standout organizations that support women small-business owners professionally and financially .

1.  The National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO)

Founded in 1975, NAWBO is an organization for women entrepreneurs with chapters across the country. In exchange for a paid membership, women get access to a ton of resources to help them grow their businesses and work on personal and professional development. That includes access to events, webinars, professional discounts, updates on business legislation and even the opportunity to be a speaker, depending on membership category.

Learn: 8 Reasons Women Should Get a Financial Advisor Right Now
Read: The Expectations vs. Realities of Owning a Small Business

2. US Small Business Administration (SBA)

The SBA offers a number of programs designed to help women business owners access capital and credit, as well as training, counseling and more. Its Office of Women’s Business Ownership (OWBO), for instance, helps empower women entrepreneurs, especially those who are economically or socially disadvantaged. Programs are coordinated through SBA district offices.

3. Tory Burch Foundation

Founded by Tory Burch, an American fashion designer, businesswoman and philanthropist, the Tory Burch Foundation was launched in 2009 to empower women entrepreneurs. It is a nonprofit organization that offers access to capital, education, digital resources and mentoring and networking opportunities.

Explore: The Powerful Stories of America’s Favorite Small Businesses
Find Out: How Long Does It Take for the Average Small Business To Turn a Profit?

4. The Acceleration Project (TAP)

TAP is a female-founded, female-led business advisory firm founded in 2009, which works to strengthen local economies by improving the health of small businesses. Services range from deep engagements with individual businesses, webinars and workshops and mentoring and networking opportunities. TAP focuses on supporting underserved small businesses, especially those owned by women and people of color​.

5. The Association of Women’s Business Centers (AWBC)

The AWBC is a nonprofit organization that helps businesses run by women across the U.S. In partnership with the SBA, it has built more than 100 Women’s Business Centers, which provide training, mentoring, business development and financing to more than 150,000 women entrepreneurs every year. AWBC also conducts workshops and webinars for networking and educational purposes.

See: Big Names Committed To Saving Small Businesses in the Pandemic
Learn: How Small-Business Struggles Hurt All Americans

6. Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC)

WBENC is a nonprofit organization that provides certification to businesses that are at least 51% owned, controlled, operated and managed by a woman or women. It’s the most widely recognized national certification for women-owned businesses. WBENC also provides programs, networking opportunities and other events for women-owned businesses.

7. International Association of Women (IAW)

Founded in 2017, IAW is a professional networking platform that connects women in-person and online. With more than 40 active local chapters, members can attend monthly meetings and other events. IAW also provides virtual networking roundtables that feature expert discussions on a number of topics related to career and business.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: July 7, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 7 Resources for Women-Owned Small Businesses

Comments / 0

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
39K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Cruze
Person
Tory Burch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Enterprise#Nawbo#American#The Tory Burch Foundation#Awbc#Wbenc#Iaw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
SBA
News Break
Economy
Related
ShoppingPosted by
GOBankingRates

20 Ways To Pay Less at Costco

Shopping at Costco can be a great way to save money, but you might not be maximizing your savings. Imagine how much extra cash could be in your wallet if you optimized your buying strategy. With a...
Economysixtyandme.com

6 Ways for an Older Woman to Become a Successful Entrepreneur

The numbers coming from the U.S. point to a rise in the number of entrepreneurs aged 55 to 64. Research by the Kauffman Foundation on entrepreneurship indicates an increase from 15% in 1997 to 26% in 2015. Is this because necessity is the mother of invention, or is it simply...
Erie County, NYwbfo.org

Baskin touts new law aimed at helping minority and women-owned businesses

The Erie County Minority and Women Business Enterprise Equality and Modernization Act is one law in a five-part package of proposed new legislation by Erie County Legislative Chairwoman April Baskin. The law, which is being directed to committee, consolidates five previous laws centered on addressing disparities faced by minority and...
Youngstown, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

Women in Business: Nancy Weibel

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Western Reserve Building Trades is proud to salute Nancy Weibel as our pick for The Business Journal’s “Women in Business” celebration. Nancy is the Business Agent for Roofers Local 71 in Youngstown as well as an Executive Board member and a delegate to the Western Reserve Building Trades.
Credits & LoansForbes

Types Of Loans Available For Small Businesses

Editorial Note: Forbes may earn a commission on sales made from partner links on this page, but that doesn't affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. Finding the right source of funding for your business can be difficult unless you know where to look for it. For entrepreneurs running small businesses, there are two ways to get loans: they can either opt for a government scheme or they can apply for loans to private players.
Credits & LoansEntrepreneur

3 Lessons on PPP Loan Forgiveness From Small-Business Owners

Despite the confusion, delays and headaches many small-business owners endured to secure a Paycheck Protection Program loan, having the balance forgiven may prove surprisingly, refreshingly simple. “Honestly, the whole process was incredibly easy and straightforward,” says Jill Draper, owner of Jill Draper Makes Stuff, a yarn shop in upstate New...
Bellingham, WAwhatcomtalk.com

Grow Your Small Business With Special SBA Loan Offers

As the economy opens back up, many small business owners are ready to invest in growing their businesses again. In Bellingham, the downtown area is bustling with customers and local events, returning to a feeling of pre-pandemic normalcy. The United States Small Business Association (SBA) is eager to help businesses...
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Small Business Focus: Method Fitness

This column is sponsored by BizLaunch, a division of Arlington Economic Development. Because Arlington earned the title of Fittest City in the U.S. for the third year in a row last week, we thought we’d use this as an opportunity to highlight one of Arlington’s newest fitness brands, Method Fitness, which opened its doors earlier this year.
Small Businessescalontimes.com

How Small Businesses Can Use Tech To Their Advantage

Small businesses are vital cogs in the economy. When taking a stroll down a typical Main Street in the United States, shoppers are likely to pass an array of eateries and shops offering everything from handcrafted furnishings and ornaments to floral arrangements and more. These small, privately owned businesses help make communities unique and desirable places to live.
Small BusinessFinancial-Planning.com

Disrupting the disruptors: Unlocking digital business building trends for small business banking

After a year that’s been disrupted by COVID-19, business owners have drastically altered their financial habits to keep up with the evolution in consumer preference. The competitive landscape, meanwhile, is becoming more challenging as digital technology lowers barriers to entry. Join American Banker’s Miriam Cross and Santander’s Head of Small Business Banking, Patrick Smith as they explore what the role of banks is in a far more competitive environment and how banks can utilize digital tools for business building, which will ultimately serve as a growth and success engine for their small-business clients.
Small BusinessForbes

PR Tips And Benefits For Small Businesses

Liana Zavo is the founder & CEO of ZavoMedia Group, an NYC-based full-service public relations and digital marketing agency. Without publicity and a well-known reputation, a business may have a hard time growing and thriving in its respective industry. A steady stream of efficient marketing strategies can help build an audience that equates to more profit. This is where public relations can help build, promote and manage brand reputation.
Hermitage, PAbusinessjournaldaily.com

Women in Business: Kara Wasser

HERMITAGE, Pa. – Not many women have the courage to take a major professional leap into the tech world after two decades in the banking and real estate lending industries. Nearly five years ago, after her own personal experiences with the lack of clear communications in health care settings, Kara Wasser set out to create a solution.
Credits & Loanschamberbusinessnews.com

Why SBA Loans are Attractive to Small Business Owners

With the end of the Paycheck Protection Program on May 31, 2021, a number of small business owners have been asking and thinking about other U. S. Small Business Administration (SBA) loan programs, and it is perhaps a propitious moment to remember why SBA loans are so attractive to small business owners, how they reduce lender risk, and why that is beneficial for a loan applicant.
Willowbrook, ILwillowbrookil.org

Small Business Association

The attached press release was shared with media. The SBA announced that Illinois businesses and residents affected by tornado which occurred on June 21, 2021, may apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announced today. The declaration covers DuPage County and the...
Small Businessaithority.com

Comcast Business Mobile Launches to Small Businesses Nationwide

New mobile service on the most reliable wireless network with nationwide 5G included and access to more than 20 million Xfinity hotspots. Comcast Business announced it has launched its new wireless mobile service for small businesses, Comcast BusinessMobile, nationally across its footprint. Comcast Business Mobile is designed to help small businesses be ready for today and whatever comes next with flexible data options, nationwide 5G coverage, and savings. Comcast Business@ Mobile benefits from the success and expertise established by top-rated mobile service, Xfinity Mobile. Comcast Business Mobile is available exclusively to Comcast Business Internet customers in all of Comcast Business’ service areas via www.comcastbusiness.com/mobile.
Small BusinessItproportal

Best website builders for small business

The best website builders make it easy to create a site in a very short amount of time, even if you don't have coding skills or experience in web designing. Using a combination of simple features like drag-and-drop functionality, website builders do the heavy lifting for you, enabling you to focus on setting up your site according to your preference.
Small BusinessEntrepreneur

The Impact of PR on Small Businesses

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Without publicity and reputation, a business cannot grow and thrive in its respective industry. There should be a steady stream of efficient marketing strategies to build an audience that equates to more profit. This is where a public relations (PR) team steps in to build, promote and manage brand reputation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy